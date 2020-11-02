SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc After 9.88% Gain

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $92.76 to a high of $95.23. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $85.65 on volume of 16.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of T-Mobile Us Inc have traded between a low of $68.00 and a high of $95.23 and are now at $93.37, which is 37% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

