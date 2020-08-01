SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Sysco Corp After 1.24% Gain

Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $83.61 to a high of $84.54. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $84.51 on volume of 445,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Sysco Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $85.98 and a 52-week low of $61.33 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $84.49 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Sysco Corp on August 13th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $72.39. Since that recommendation, shares of Sysco Corp have risen 15.4%. We continue to monitor SYY for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.