SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Synchrony Financ After 2.95% Gain

Synchrony Financ (NYSE:SYF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.07 to a high of $17.66. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.01 on volume of 4.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Synchrony Financ has traded in a range of $10.38 to $38.18 and is now at $17.47, 68% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Synchrony Financ and will alert subscribers who have SYF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.