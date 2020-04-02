SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Svb Financial Gr After 3.53% Gain

Svb Financial Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $249.82 to a high of $253.51. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $248.37 on volume of 183,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Svb Financial Gr share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $270.39 and a 52-week low of $183.04 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $253.84 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

