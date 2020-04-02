SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Stryker Corp After 2.77% Gain

Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $214.08 to a high of $214.83. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $214.15 on volume of 281,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Stryker Corp have traded between a low of $174.84 and a high of $223.45 and are now at $216.85, which is 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

