SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Stryker Corp After 2.25% Gain

Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $209.19 to a high of $210.46. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $209.42 on volume of 802,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Stryker Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $223.45 and a 52-week low of $157.43 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $214.07 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

