SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Stericycle Inc After 7.43% Gain

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.65 to a high of $45.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.49 on volume of 587,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Stericycle Inc have traded between a low of $38.45 and a high of $67.94 and are now at $45.13, which is 17% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 3.32% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Stericycle Inc on March 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $55.85. Since that call, shares of Stericycle Inc have fallen 24.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.