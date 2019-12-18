SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Steelcase Inc-A After 17.98% Gain

Steelcase Inc-A (NYSE:SCS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.99 to a high of $23.02. Yesterday, the shares gained 18.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $19.22 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Steelcase Inc-A on September 13th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.77. Since that recommendation, shares of Steelcase Inc-A have risen 13.8%. We continue to monitor SCS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Steelcase Inc-A has traded in a range of $13.96 to $23.02 and is now at $22.51, 61% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.