SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Stanley Black & After 4.80% Gain

Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $114.40 to a high of $119.82. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $109.65 on volume of 941,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Stanley Black & have traded between a low of $70.00 and a high of $173.67 and are now at $118.94, which is 70% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

