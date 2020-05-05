SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Ss&C Technologie After 2.77% Gain

Ss&C Technologie (NASDAQ:SSNC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $55.47 to a high of $56.92. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $56.22 on volume of 693,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Ss&C Technologie has traded in a range of $29.51 to $66.74 and is now at $56.72, 92% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.