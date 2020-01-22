SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Ss&C Technologie After 1.57% Gain

Ss&C Technologie (NASDAQ:SSNC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.53 to a high of $64.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $63.65 on volume of 437,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Ss&C Technologie has traded in a range of $42.89 to $67.73 and is now at $64.58, 51% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ss&C Technologie on September 6th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $48.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Ss&C Technologie have risen 30.3%. We continue to monitor SSNC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.