MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Ss&C Technologie After 1.57% Gain

Written on Wed, 01/22/2020 - 12:59pm
By Nick Russo

Ss&C Technologie (NASDAQ:SSNC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.53 to a high of $64.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $63.65 on volume of 437,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Ss&C Technologie has traded in a range of $42.89 to $67.73 and is now at $64.58, 51% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ss&C Technologie on September 6th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $48.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Ss&C Technologie have risen 30.3%. We continue to monitor SSNC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: rebounders ss&c technologie

Ticker(s): SSNC

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.