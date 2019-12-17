SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Spirit Airlines After 2.83% Gain

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.95 to a high of $40.31. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $39.95 on volume of 507,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Spirit Airlines have traded between a low of $0.00 and a high of $64.76 and are now at $40.28, which is -100% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Spirit Airlines and will alert subscribers who have SAVE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.