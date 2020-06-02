SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Spirit Aerosys-A After 2.61% Gain

Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $66.69 to a high of $69.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $67.31 on volume of 503,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Spirit Aerosys-A have traded between a low of $62.78 and a high of $100.34 and are now at $67.13, which is 7% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

