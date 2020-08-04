SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Smith (A.O.)Corp After 2.45% Gain

Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.45 to a high of $40.26. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $39.47 on volume of 404,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Smith (A.O.)Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.81 and a high of $56.66 and are now at $40.60, 20% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Smith (A.O.)Corp on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.37. Since that call, shares of Smith (A.O.)Corp have fallen 10.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.