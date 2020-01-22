SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Skyworks Solutio After 2.43% Gain

Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $124.67 to a high of $126.43. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $124.75 on volume of 884,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Skyworks Solutio share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $126.43 and a 52-week low of $66.29 and are now trading 91% above that low price at $126.46 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.44% higher and 0.94% higher over the past week, respectively.

