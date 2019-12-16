SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Skyworks Solutio After 1.79% Gain

Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $112.79 to a high of $114.42. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $112.86 on volume of 151,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Skyworks Solutio has traded in a range of $60.12 to $114.42 and is now at $113.86, 89% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.4%.

