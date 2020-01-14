SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Sinclair Broad-A After 2.13% Gain

Sinclair Broad-A (NASDAQ:SBGI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.60 to a high of $32.76. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.05 on volume of 161,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Sinclair Broad-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $66.57 and a 52-week low of $29.26 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $32.54 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

