SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Sherwin-Williams After 2.15% Gain

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $573.96 to a high of $577.51. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $575.33 on volume of 155,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Sherwin-Williams. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Sherwin-Williams in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Sherwin-Williams share prices have been bracketed by a low of $371.00 and a high of $597.00 and are now at $584.39, 58% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% higher and 0.1% lower over the past week, respectively.