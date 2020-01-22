SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of On Semiconductor After 1.45% Gain

On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.00 to a high of $25.28. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $25.18 on volume of 980,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

On Semiconductor share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.92 and a 52-week low of $15.13 and are now trading 67% above that low price at $25.22 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

