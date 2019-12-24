SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Scorpio Tankers After 1.06% Gain

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.21 to a high of $38.76. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $38.08 on volume of 115,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Scorpio Tankers has traded in a range of $0.17 to $38.76 and is now at $38.59, 22,602% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Scorpio Tankers on January 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.45. Since that recommendation, shares of Scorpio Tankers have risen 86.7%. We continue to monitor STNG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.