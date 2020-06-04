SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Schlumberger Ltd After 4.20% Gain

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.79 to a high of $15.32. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $14.99 on volume of 10.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Schlumberger Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.87 and a high of $48.88 and are now at $14.90, 26% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.7%.

