SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Sarepta Therapeu After 1.79% Gain

Sarepta Therapeu (NASDAQ:SRPT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $117.37 to a high of $121.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $118.99 on volume of 326,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Sarepta Therapeu has traded in a range of $72.05 to $158.80 and is now at $120.66, 67% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sarepta Therapeu and will alert subscribers who have SRPT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.