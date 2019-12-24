SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Sally Beauty Hol After 1.39% Gain

Sally Beauty Hol (NYSE:SBH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.05 to a high of $18.30. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $18.05 on volume of 90,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sally Beauty Hol have traded between a low of $11.46 and a high of $21.98 and are now at $18.29, which is 60% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Sally Beauty Hol on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $14.47. Since that recommendation, shares of Sally Beauty Hol have risen 24.7%. We continue to monitor SBH for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.