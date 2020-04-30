SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Ruth'S Hospitali After 2.48% Gain

Ruth'S Hospitali (:RUTH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.63 to a high of $12.17. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.21 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Ruth'S Hospitali share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.31 and a high of $27.14 and are now at $11.58, 400% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 6%.

