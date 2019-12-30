SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Royal Gold Inc After 1.23% Gain

Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $121.11 to a high of $123.65. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $122.67 on volume of 126,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Royal Gold Inc has traded in a range of $80.65 to $138.78 and is now at $121.26, 50% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

