SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Royal Caribbean After 2.04% Gain

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $133.72 to a high of $134.20. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $132.10 on volume of 470,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Royal Caribbean share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $134.60 and a 52-week low of $98.81 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $134.76 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Royal Caribbean on October 14th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $107.74. Since that recommendation, shares of Royal Caribbean have risen 22.7%. We continue to monitor RCL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.