SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Roper Technologi After 3.35% Gain

Roper Technologi (NYSE:ROP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $305.30 to a high of $313.68. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $313.19 on volume of 186,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Roper Technologi have traded between a low of $240.00 and a high of $395.00 and are now at $311.36, which is 30% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

