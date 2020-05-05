SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Roper Technologi After 3.17% Gain

Roper Technologi (NYSE:ROP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $343.24 to a high of $351.77. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $342.32 on volume of 209,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Roper Technologi has traded in a range of $240.00 to $395.00 and is now at $350.89, 46% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

