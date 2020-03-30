SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Rollins Inc After 7.15% Gain

Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.55 to a high of $36.03. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $35.21 on volume of 774,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Rollins Inc has traded in a range of $31.15 to $43.91 and is now at $36.47, 17% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% lower and 0.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

