SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Ringcentral In-A After 8.45% Gain

Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $222.17 to a high of $233.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $213.55 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ringcentral In-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $233.73 and a 52-week low of $98.19 and are now trading 135% above that low price at $230.57 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.0%.