SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Ringcentral In-A After 5.03% Gain

Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $235.11 to a high of $250.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $244.47 on volume of 717,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Ringcentral In-A has traded in a range of $101.49 to $256.60 and is now at $248.40, 145% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.7%.

