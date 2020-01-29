SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Rexnord Corp After 5.87% Gain

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.91 to a high of $34.93. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.87 on volume of 352,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Rexnord Corp has traded in a range of $24.13 to $34.93 and is now at $34.43, 43% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Rexnord Corp and will alert subscribers who have RXN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.