SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Resmed Inc After 1.08% Gain

Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $157.01 to a high of $157.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $156.12 on volume of 78,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Resmed Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $157.86 and a 52-week low of $90.64 and are now trading 75% above that low price at $158.30 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Resmed Inc and will alert subscribers who have RMD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.