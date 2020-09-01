SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Republic Svcs After 1.15% Gain

Republic Svcs (NYSE:RSG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $90.35 to a high of $90.90. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $90.64 on volume of 462,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Republic Svcs share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $90.90 and a 52-week low of $72.52 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $90.94 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Republic Svcs and will alert subscribers who have RSG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.