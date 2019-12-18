SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Rent-A-Center After 1.41% Gain

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.25 to a high of $28.91. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $28.63 on volume of 87,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Rent-A-Center on November 22nd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.91. Since that recommendation, shares of Rent-A-Center have risen 13.8%. We continue to monitor RCII for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Rent-A-Center share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.91 and a 52-week low of $11.98 and are now trading 140% above that low price at $28.74 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.