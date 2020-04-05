SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Regeneron Pharm After 2.78% Gain

Regeneron Pharm (NASDAQ:REGN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $527.62 to a high of $538.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $533.17 on volume of 387,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Regeneron Pharm have traded between a low of $271.57 and a high of $574.32 and are now at $540.37, which is 99% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Regeneron Pharm and will alert subscribers who have REGN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.