SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Quanta Services After 2.10% Gain

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.98 to a high of $39.84. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $39.50 on volume of 642,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Quanta Services have traded between a low of $32.11 and a high of $44.09 and are now at $39.36, which is 23% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Quanta Services and will alert subscribers who have PWR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.