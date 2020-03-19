SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Qualys Inc After 2.59% Gain

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $73.41 to a high of $79.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $78.16 on volume of 233,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Qualys Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $63.37 and a high of $94.72 and are now at $75.75, 20% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

