SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Pultegroup Inc After 6.28% Gain

Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.93 to a high of $26.17. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $25.85 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Pultegroup Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.12 and a high of $47.37 and are now at $27.07, 58% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pultegroup Inc and will alert subscribers who have PHM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.