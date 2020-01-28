SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Pultegroup Inc After 4.92% Gain

Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.81 to a high of $45.37. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.31 on volume of 3.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Pultegroup Inc has traded in a range of $25.10 to $45.37 and is now at $46.29, 84% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

