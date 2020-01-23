SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Ptc Inc After 10.48% Gain

Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $83.10 to a high of $88.84. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $81.99 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Ptc Inc has traded in a range of $62.05 to $102.47 and is now at $87.91, 42% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ptc Inc on October 24th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $73.25. Since that recommendation, shares of Ptc Inc have risen 9.1%. We continue to monitor PTC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.