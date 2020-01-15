SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Procter & Gamble After 1.01% Gain

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $125.01 to a high of $125.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $124.97 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Procter & Gamble has traded in a range of $89.08 to $126.60 and is now at $125.75, 41% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.