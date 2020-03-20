SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Pioneer Natural After 7.49% Gain

Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.29 to a high of $64.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $63.50 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pioneer Natural have traded between a low of $48.62 and a high of $178.22 and are now at $62.92, which is 29% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.9%.

