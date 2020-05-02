SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Pioneer Natural After 4.28% Gain

Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $138.59 to a high of $139.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $138.99 on volume of 289,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Pioneer Natural share prices have been bracketed by a low of $114.79 and a high of $178.22 and are now at $141.71, 23% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

