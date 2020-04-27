SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Pfizer Inc After 2.09% Gain

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.57 to a high of $37.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $37.43 on volume of 9.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pfizer Inc have traded between a low of $27.88 and a high of $44.56 and are now at $38.12, which is 37% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

