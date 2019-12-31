SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Petmed Express After 1.72% Gain

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.25 to a high of $23.80. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $23.53 on volume of 101,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Petmed Express share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.80 and a 52-week low of $15.00 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $23.64 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Petmed Express and will alert subscribers who have PETS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.