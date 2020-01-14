SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Perrigo Co Plc After 9.12% Gain

Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.89 to a high of $54.38. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $50.16 on volume of 929,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Perrigo Co Plc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Perrigo Co Plc in search of a potential trend change.

Perrigo Co Plc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.50 and a 52-week low of $40.68 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $54.77 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.