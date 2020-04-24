SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of People'S United After 4.11% Gain

People'S United (:PBCT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.51 to a high of $12.28. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.41 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, People'S United has traded in a range of $9.37 to $17.66 and is now at $11.65, 24% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

