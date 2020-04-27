SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Paycom Software After 5.72% Gain

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $216.53 to a high of $224.41. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $219.41 on volume of 263,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Paycom Software share prices have been bracketed by a low of $163.42 and a high of $342.00 and are now at $223.91, 37% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

