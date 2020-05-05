SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Parker Hannifin After 1.14% Gain

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $158.00 to a high of $160.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $160.01 on volume of 578,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Parker Hannifin have traded between a low of $93.00 and a high of $215.94 and are now at $158.42, which is 70% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

